PEOSTA, Iowa — Arthur T. Huinker, 86, of Peosta, Iowa, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
A prayer service for Art will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, June 4, at the Reiff Funeral Home at 894 Peosta Street, Peosta, Iowa. A visitation will follow until 8 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Saturday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Peosta, Iowa. Anyone unable to attend may send cards to the Reiff Funeral Home, Attn: Arthur T. Huinker family, P.O. Box #1, Peosta, Iowa, 52068.
Services for Art will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Peosta, Iowa, with Rev. Phillip Kruse officiating. Burial will be held at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Centralia, Iowa.
Art was born on May 22, 1935, the son of Leo and Mathilda (Einck) on his family’s farm near Festina, Iowa. Growing up on the family farm, Art, along with his brothers, developed a proficiency and love for baseball, a sport which remained important to him throughout his life.
He received his education at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Festina and Calmar High. He attended Loras College, where he earned his Masters degree in education.
In 1955, he married his high school sweetheart, Ann Thuente, for whom he felt, in his words, “a depth of feeling impossible to describe.”
At the age of 22, he was drafted to play for the St. Louis Cardinals. He played a short time then returned to pursue his love for coaching and teaching at Ossian De Sales High and Xavier and Beckman High School in Dyersville.
He later received his Doctorate in Education at the University of Illinois. For the next 27 years, Western Dubuque Schools was his workplace home, filling several administrative positions, including K-12 Curriculum Director and High School Principal at Epworth. He retired with Ann in 1998 but still agreed to teach part time at Loras College in the Department of Education for the next 11 years, which he found extremely enjoyable.
Art authored a book, “Small Man, BIG Heart,” accounting his baseball career intertwined with his family life.
Those who knew Art are aware that he valued his beloved family above all else. One of his favorite things to do was attend his children and grandchildren’s sport and school activities.
Art enjoyed playing cards, working in his gardens, golfing and coin collecting. He was an avid Cardinals fan. He lived and loved with all his heart and taught his family, friends, players and students to do the same.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Huinker, of Peosta, IA; six children, Terry (Mary) Huinker, of Conroy, IA, and their children, Jessica, Autumn (Scott) and Paul; Tim (Joan) Huinker, of Rochelle, IL, and their son TJ (Missy); Peggy (Jeff) Cornick, of Mason City, IA, and their children Kinsey, Cameron (Ashlyn), Kendall and Katrina; Jennifer Huinker, of Dubuque, IA, and her son, Tony; Dan (Lisa) Huinker, of O’Fallon, MO, and their children, Ben and Bethany; Ted (Gael) Huinker, of Dubuque, IA, and their children, Gina, Ellen, Joe and Katie; two great grandchildren, Owen Huinker and Kao Talcott; and two sisters-in-law, Lori Huinker, of Festina, IA, and Stella (John) Marshall, of Thornton, CO.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Huinker on September 25, 2002; his parents; four siblings, Linus Huinker, Shirley (Al) Kuennen, Irene (Art) Bruess and Kenny (Aileen) Huinker.
An online video may be viewed and condolences sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.