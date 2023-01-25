Marian Faye Brade-Kelly, 84, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on January 21, 2023, at Stonehill Care Center after a long, graceful battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
A Funeral Home Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Friends and family may visit from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Marian was born on June 6, 1938, daughter of Lee and Helen (Genszler) Henkel. She was an Associate of the Sisters of Saint Francis where she worked until retirement.
Mom was a sassy, spirited lady who loved shopping, working puzzles, and spending time with her family. She had great love for her children, but her grandchildren and great-grandchildren had a special place in her heart. She will forever be “Crazy Grandma”.
Marian was kind and adored by the entire staff at Stonehill.
Marian is survived by her children Cynthia (Jerome) Welsh, Cheryle Brade, Leonard “Butch” (Terina) Brade, Don (Debbie) Brade, Amy (Ed) Breitsprecker, and James Brade; Grandchildren Stephanie (Michael) Kane, Andy (Laura) Brade, Ben (Jennifer) Brade, Brandon (Debi) Feickert, Alicia (Martin) Ennor, Rebecca Brade, Tori Brade, Kristin (Julian) Kay, Daniel (Cody) Breitsprecker, and Eric Breitsprecker.; 24 Great-grandchildren, and 3 Great-great grandchildren; Siblings Joy White, Jim (Madonna) Henkel, Gary (Connie) Henkel, Dick (Judy) Henkel, Bob Henkel, and Chuck (Pitsie) Henkel.
She was preceded in death by her parents Lee and Helen Henkel, siblings Helyn, Gail, Jeanne, Sandra, and Lee and her favorite cat, Mugsy.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to all of the caregivers at Stonehill for your gentle care provided to Mom in these recent years.
Memorials may be donated to Stonehill Care Center in Marian’s name.
