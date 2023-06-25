Terry R. Maas, age 75, of Dubuque, IA, completed his earthly journey on June 21, 2023, at home while surrounded by his loving family. To honor Terry’s life, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Church of the Nativity, 1225 Alta Vista in Dubuque, with Father Jim Miller officiating.

Terry was born on January 23, 1948, in Dubuque, Iowa, a son to Raymond Leo and Anna Mae (Barton) Maas. He grew up with a zest for life, a strong work ethic, and a clear appreciation for the most valuable gift in this life- an unconditional love for others. Terry was blessed to meet his soul-mate while they were both in high school and was eventually united in marriage to Bonnie Burrows on January 7, 1967, in Galena, IL. They went on to be blessed with two children of their own to raise and nurture, as well as many wonderful years together. Terry was an accountant by trade and faithfully invested over 35 years with the Tracy Export Inc. until his well-earned retirement finally arrived in 2008. Terry understood that life must have balance as well and made sure that his family and friends within the community had access to his time and talents also. His affinity for animals was undeniable as he was not only a proud volunteer for the Dubuque Humane Society, but also generously played the role of foster parent to many pets throughout the years who simply needed someone to care for them temporarily. Terry was a weather spotter for many years and was always up to spend a few hours with his fishing pole in hand whenever the opportunity arose.

