Terry R. Maas, age 75, of Dubuque, IA, completed his earthly journey on June 21, 2023, at home while surrounded by his loving family. To honor Terry’s life, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Church of the Nativity, 1225 Alta Vista in Dubuque, with Father Jim Miller officiating.
Terry was born on January 23, 1948, in Dubuque, Iowa, a son to Raymond Leo and Anna Mae (Barton) Maas. He grew up with a zest for life, a strong work ethic, and a clear appreciation for the most valuable gift in this life- an unconditional love for others. Terry was blessed to meet his soul-mate while they were both in high school and was eventually united in marriage to Bonnie Burrows on January 7, 1967, in Galena, IL. They went on to be blessed with two children of their own to raise and nurture, as well as many wonderful years together. Terry was an accountant by trade and faithfully invested over 35 years with the Tracy Export Inc. until his well-earned retirement finally arrived in 2008. Terry understood that life must have balance as well and made sure that his family and friends within the community had access to his time and talents also. His affinity for animals was undeniable as he was not only a proud volunteer for the Dubuque Humane Society, but also generously played the role of foster parent to many pets throughout the years who simply needed someone to care for them temporarily. Terry was a weather spotter for many years and was always up to spend a few hours with his fishing pole in hand whenever the opportunity arose.
But, first and foremost, family was where Terry’s greatest joy could be found. Whether it was a little time for food and fellowship with a delicious meal around the dinner table, a friendly game of cards after the plates were cleared, sitting down together to enjoy a good movie, or simply just spending quality time with the grandbabies and great-grandbabies, if Terry’s loved one’s were by his side, all was right with the world.
Our hearts break beyond measure today at the mere thought that only the legacy and memories which Terry leaves behind will be able to attend to our needs moving forward, but we are eternally grateful for the 75 years that the Lord was generous enough to share Terry with us, and find comfort in knowing that he is now safe in his Savior’s arms until we all meet again in time. Thank you, Terry, for leading by example, loving without limit, and for always being exactly who we needed you to be...yourself. We love and will miss you more than words could ever accurately depict.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Terry include his beautiful bride of 56 years, Bonnie Maas, Dubuque, IA; his two children, Julie (Kevin) Konzen, East Dubuque, IL, and Terry (Tammy) Maas, Bluff City, TN; his five adored grandchildren, Hannah (Adam) Jobgen, Hazel Green, WI, Austin (Destoni) Konzen, Lancaster, WI, Grace (fiancé Chris Blong) Konzen, Dubuque, IA, McKenzie Maas, Bluff City, TN, and William Maas, Bluff City, TN; his four great-grandchildren, Jaxon Konzen, Weston Konzen, Zoey Jobgen, and Chloe Jobgen; his siblings, Linda (Rich) Hinzmann, Dubuque, IA, Candy Meyer, Dubuque, IA, Kathy (Gene) Masterpol, Dubuque, IA, Peggy Kessler, FL, Sandy Kohn, Dubuque, IA, and Gary Maas, AZ; his special fur baby, Cali His Cat; along with numerous extended family, friends, and neighbors.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents; his grandmother, Verena Barton; and a special friend, Bill Tracy.
Terry’s family would like to thank Dr. Kumor and staff, Dr. Khan and staff, along with the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque, especially Angela, for all of their professional and compassionate care and support. You have all helped to bring a little much needed comfort into the midst of these most difficult days and for that we are forever grateful.