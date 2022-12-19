MONTICELLO, Iowa — Gladys M. Schemmel, 90, of Monticello died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation in Monticello.
Visitation will be held from 3 — 7 pm Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Kramer Funeral Home in Monticello where there will be a parish scripture service at 3 pm.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Monticello with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Paul Baldwin will officiate.
Gladys was born on Oct. 19, 1932, in Petersburg the daughter of Clem and Frances (Weber) Deppe. She married Leo Schemmel on April 18, 1951, in Dyersville. Together they farmed near Worthington and eventually bought a farm west of Monticello. Leo preceded her in death on March 27, 1982. She continued to farm with the help of her son, Ron for another ten years.
In addition to helping on the farm she kept active as a 4-H Leader, and a member of the Monticello Garden Club, Sacred Heart Study Club and the Idle-Not Club.
Survivors include her children: Ronald (Sue) Schemmel of Monticello, David (Barb) Schemmel of Cedar Rapids, Joseph (Kim) Schemmel of Cedar Rapids, Patty (Dave) Hammen of Harper and Joyce (Kurt) Hosch of Robins; 21 grandchildren and 42 great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Hilda (Melvin) Reittinger and Sr. Julitta Deppe, OSF of Dubuque.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and parents-in-law, Ben and Rose Schemmel, brothers, William (Rosie) Deppe and Lawrence (Helen and Norma) Deppe, 2 sisters, Ardella (Don) Helle and Bertha (George) Klas, and several in-laws: Pearl (Gerald) Recker, Jean (Walter) Mormann, Marion (Vernon) Gudenkauf, LeRoy and Bernard Schemmel.
Memorials are preferred to Sacred Heart Catholic Church and School.
Kramer Funeral Home in Monticello is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Online condolences and memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home, PO Box 791, Monticello, Iowa 52310.
