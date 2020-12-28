FARLEY, Iowa — Lois M. Sweeney, 85, of Farley, died peacefully on December 26, 2020, at UnityPoint Finley Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa, suffering from a broken heart. She buried her husband, then 3 days later, long-term-care regulations kept her family from daily in-person visits. Visits every day from outside the window for 9 months took its toll on her, along with missing facial expressions because of masks, eating 6 feet apart from others, daily conversations hard to hear through PPE and times of quarantine.
Lois was born December 22, 1935, in Delaware County, Iowa, daughter of Louis and Frances (Tench) Chapman. She graduated from Buck Creek High School in rural Hopkinton, Iowa, and attended Business College in Dubuque, Iowa. On June 28, 1955, she was united in marriage to James “Dick” Sweeney at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Hopkinton, IA. They were married 64 years when Dick passed away on March 2, 2020. She was a great mom and homemaker, and worked at Dubuque County Mutual Insurance.
Lois was involved in her community. She was a member of the St. Joseph’s Parish, Farley American Legion Auxiliary for over 50 years and served as the Treasurer for many years. She attended many Legion Auxiliary conventions and served as a Page. She was a Girl Scout Leader, a past member of the Farley Park Board, Election official, Blood Drive Volunteer, the Lois Club and helped at church activities. Lois was by her husband’s side helping out with the Farley Babe Ruth Tournaments Queen Pageant for 30 years. Holiday and family get-togethers were very special to Lois, and everyone will remember the creative gifts she came up with at Christmas with her sewing talent and the full meals that were always served. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren always looked for her home baked buns and cookies. Lois always had a smile and a hug for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Reading many stories to them over the years and dancing at their weddings! She took great pride in watching the accomplishments of her family. She loved hosting many gatherings with family and friends, you could find Lois at the table playing a game of Euchre — always having time for “one more game.” Lois and Dick took many trips to the Casino to play Bingo, and worked together taking care of the garden and flowers.
Lois is survived by eight children, Sue Kraus, JR (Angie) Sweeney, Karen (Keith) Neyen, all of Farley, Carol Coyle (Jeff White), of Cascade, Jane (Ron) Deutmeyer, Barb Sweeney and Nancy (Brian) Schlueter, all of Dyersville, Marge (Rick) Gansemer, of Rickardsville; Grandchildren, Andy Konzen, Marty (Bobbie) Konzen, Tracey (Nick) Reicher, Chad Coyle, Kelly (Ben) Kramer, Kristi (Matt) Strief, Luke (Katie) Coyle, Jacque (Jake) Kelchen, Jeff (Carrie) Deutmeyer, Tim (Tanya) Deutmeyer, Anne (Aaron) Seehusen, Amy (Adam) Linden, Sarah (Ben) Bell, Katie and Ben Gansemer, Craig (Kim) Schlueter, Kristen (Fiancé Sam Searls) Schlueter, Riley, Ricky and Nick Sweeney, Maggie and Olivia Neyen, Jackson, Isabelle and Juliana Bennett; 36 great-grandchildren, with more arriving in 2021; brothers and sisters-in-law, Marlene Chapman, of Hopkinton, IA, Phil Sweeney, of Farley, Tom (JoAnn) Sweeney, of Peosta, and Julie Hildebrand, of Sun Prairie, WI, Jane Sweeney, of Epworth, Charlie Hemmer, of Dubuque; and many nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; her Mother and Father-in-law, Leo and Mabel (McDermott) Sweeney; sons-in-law, Jim Kraus and Pat Coyle; granddaughter, Molly Gansemer; great-grandchildren, Claire and Colten Konzen; a brother, Dorrance Chapman; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Therese (John) Connolly, Mary Sweeney, Stephen Sweeney, in infancy, Sister Rose Sweeney OSF, Lloyd Sweeney, Louise Conrad, Benny Sweeney, Ann Hemmer, Fritz (Mary) Sweeney, Paul Hildebrand and Sharon Sweeney.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to her many caregivers at UnityPoint Finley Hospital for all the wonderful care given to Lois. The family would also like to thank the Hawkeye Care Center for all of the wonderful care as well.
“A Life Well Lived”