DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Ralph A. Nurre, 93, of Dyersville and formerly of Petersburg died Friday, May 5, 2023, at MercyOne Seniorcare in Dyersville.
Visitation will be held 4 -7 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue Friday from 9:30 — 10:30 am at the funeral home prior to funeral services.
A Mass of Christian Burial will commence at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 12, 2023, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Chris Podhasky will officiate. Military Honors will be accorded by American Legion Post 137.
Ralph was born March 28, 1930, the son of Clem and Rose (Herbers) Nurre. He served in the Korean War in the 25th Medical Division from 1952-1954. He married Lillian Catherine Werner on Oct. 26, 1954, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Worthington. Together they farmed in the Petersburg area until they semi-retired and moved to Dyersville in 1986. He loved going to the farm to lend his helpful hand and expertise.
He enjoyed listening and dancing to old country music, playing cards and taking SLOW rides, watching the crops grow, but his most enjoyable times were spent with his family.
He was known for his bib overalls, signature phrases, especially “that’s a heck of a note” and any bigger decisions that had to be made he would say, “I’ll have to sleep on it.” He had an easy, slow and measured response to almost everything thrown his way. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1734 and America Legion Post 137.
Survivors include his wife Lillian, children: Dennis (Karen) Nurre, Daryl (Rosie) Nurre, both of Dyersville, Diane (Lonnie) Osbourne of Dubuque, and Deb (Brian) Greenwood of Epworth; 10 grandchildren: Abby (Ben) Renner, Traci Nurre, Nick (Rachel) Nurre, Katie Nurre, Michelle (Jake) McGuire, Jennifer Butler, Kimberly (Jarrod) Timmer, Melissa (Karl) Hubbard, Kelli Greenwood and Lee Greenwood; step-grandchildren, Jay Osbourne and Jane (Seth) Katz, and 14 great-grandchildren; sisters: Norma (friend Dale Budde) Vaughan of Dubuque and Marion (Neil) White of Monticello, in-laws: Harold (Kathy) Werner of Dubuque, Maryann (Herb) Clemen of Dyersville.
He was preceded in death by his parents and parents-in-law, George and Millie Werner, a son, Daniel, granddaughter, Kristi Nurre; siblings: Caroline Nurre, Cleo (Wilma) Nurre, Ray (Joan) Nurre, Rita (Leo) Bockenstedt; a brother-in-law, Jay Vaughn.
Memorials are preferred.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com or send cards to the family in care of Kramer Funeral Home 750 — 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, Iowa 52040.
