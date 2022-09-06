BELLEVUE, Iowa — Karen (Deppe) Gonner, 79, of Bellevue, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. today at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Visitation was 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, September 5, 2022, at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue. Additional visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. today at the funeral home prior to Mass. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery. Services will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube: St. Joseph Bellevue-Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook pages.
Karen was born June 29, 1943, the daughter of Louis J. and Irene C. (Kielhold) Deppe. She married David J. Gonner on November 9, 1963, he passed on October 21, 2003. Karen was raised and helped on the family farm, sold Avon, provided home day care for many children, held various other jobs and cleaned homes for many years. She enjoyed baking, playing cards, a good laugh, an avid Cubs fan, and cherished family gatherings. Karen took great pride having everyone at her home for family dinners and always had room for an extra guest. Family was Karen’s life, she treasured her time with all her family and will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her children, Sherri (Mark) Sieverding of Bellevue, Bruce Gonner of Manchester, Mary (Scott) Wegmann of Manchester, Chuck Gonner of Dubuque, and Dan (Teri) Gonner of Bellevue; grandchildren, Claira (Nathan) Kapraun, Karan (Jack) Mescher, Grace (Aaron) Adam, Ellen Sieverding, Lauren Sieverding, Sarah (Evan) Behnke, Nicole Gonner, Nathan Wegmann, Kristen (fiancé MacCoy Benzen) Wegmann, Leah Wegmann, Erin Wegmann, Louis Gonner, Allie Gonner, Dillon Gonner, and Jacob Gonner; great-grandchildren, Carmella and Margaret Kapraun, and Richard Mescher; siblings and in-laws, Dianne (Harvey, Jr.) Seiler, Gladys Wallace, Leanna Deppe; and a sister in-law, Betty Gonner.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Irene Deppe; her husband, David Gonner; father and mother in-law, George and Alverda Gonner; siblings and in-laws, Jim and Alvara Schmidt, Kenneth Deppe, Kermit Deppe, Gene and Diane Deppe, Jim and Kate Cloos, Tom and Norma Crouch, Lloyd Gonner and Judy Kolker, Milton Gonner, Merlin and Marcellene Gonner, and Mark and Glenna Kueter.
A memorial fund has been established in Karen’s memory. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.