Hugh Valentine Beau, 77, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque.
The funeral service for Hugh will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 15, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Visitation will take place prior to the service from 9 until 10:30 a.m.
Hugh was born January 7, 1943, in Dubuque, the son of Edward Herbert and Hildagarde Blondina Roth Beau. He was employed at the Vocational Center at A.R.C. He loved trains and drinking pop.
Survivors include three brothers, James “Jim” Beau and Tom (Ann) Beau, both of Dubuque, and Richard (Janna) Beau, of Dallas, TX; one sister, Linda Beau, of Dubuque; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters-in-law, Karen Beau and Janna Beau.
The family thanks A.R.C., Sunnycrest, and Hospice of Dubuque for the special care given to Hugh.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Hugh’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.