ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Friday, October 7, 2022, Patricia (Jungblut) Taylor died in Rockford, Illinois following a long illness. Born on March 1, 1952, Pattie was the second of William and Kathleen (Milks) Jungblut’s six children. Pattie attended Nativity Grade School, Wahlert High School, NICC and Clarke College, where she earned degrees in nursing and social work.
Pattie married Sampson Taylor (d. 1989), and together they had two beautiful daughters, Alicia Catherine and Megan Mary. She spent much of her life in Illinois, where she raised Alicia and Megan. Later, she married Richard Strepka, whom she loved until his death in 2009.
Pattie was quick to laugh and enjoyed spending time with family. She loved to be outside in the sun, often laying by the pool. She also enjoyed shopping, keeping up with the latest fashions and collecting angel statues. Like most of her family, Pattie had a sweet tooth. She enjoyed Starbursts and was famous for her holiday fruitcakes.
Pattie is survived by her daughters, Alicia Taylor and Megan (Clay) Schewe; two grandchildren, Eliana and Xander Schewe; and four siblings: Susan M. (Robert) Isenhart, Thomas F. (Lyn) Jungblut, James R. Jungblut, and Lawrence C. (Marsha) Jungblut.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William John and Mary Kathleen Jungblut; her brother, John; and her husband Richard Strepka.
Private memorial mass will be held at the Church of the Nativity with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Pattie’s name to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.
