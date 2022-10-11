ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Friday, October 7, 2022, Patricia (Jungblut) Taylor died in Rockford, Illinois following a long illness. Born on March 1, 1952, Pattie was the second of William and Kathleen (Milks) Jungblut’s six children. Pattie attended Nativity Grade School, Wahlert High School, NICC and Clarke College, where she earned degrees in nursing and social work.

Pattie married Sampson Taylor (d. 1989), and together they had two beautiful daughters, Alicia Catherine and Megan Mary. She spent much of her life in Illinois, where she raised Alicia and Megan. Later, she married Richard Strepka, whom she loved until his death in 2009.

