Ruth C. Goesse, 97, of Dubuque, was called home in the early morning on March 1st, 2022.
A memorial service will be at 6:00 p.m. on Friday March 4th, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd with rev. Dianne Grace officiating; family and friends may gather after 3 p.m. until time of service.
Ruth was born on September 10th, 1924, in Dubuque, the daughter of Matthew & Mary (Schneider) Neyens. She married Joseph L. Goesse on June 30th, 1951, at the Church of the Nativity in Dubuque. He preceded her in death on July 24th, 2005.
Ruth had a zest for life and never met a stranger. Her motto was “a body in motion, stays in motion” and she lived by those words right up to the end.
She touched many lives over the years and was known by many as the “HyVee sample lady”. She worked at various Hy-Vee stores in Dubuque, most recently HyVee Asbury plaza, until the age of 82.
Ruth is survived by her children, Joseph (Yvonne) Goesse of Davenport, Mary (Bob) Park of Dubuque, John (Mary) Goesse of Dubuque, and Diane (Goesse) Kirk of Des Moines, IA. Her brother Bob Neyens of St. Charles, MO. Her grandchildren Sarah Pier, Scott Horsfall, Shane Horsfall, Justin Park, Kimmy Mixdorf, Kelly Park, Shauna Tomlinson, Angie Marcov, Gina Goesse, Amy Reynolds, Megan Palen, Kevin Stender, Matthew Goesse, Tanya Goesse, Riley Kirk, Lexi Kirk, and 16 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her Husband, Joseph; her son Jim Goesse; sisters Marian Walech and Jeanette Morrow; and her brothers David and Paul Neyens.
In Lieu of flowers a Ruth C. Goesse memorial fund has been established.