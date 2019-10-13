Mary C. Cahill, 58, of Naperville, Ill., died Oct. 10, 2019, in Naperville. A Mass of Chirstian Burial will be held at St. Elizabeth Seton Church in Naperville at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16. Private interment services will take place at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Naperville. Visitation is from 2 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville.
Mary was born Jan. 23, 1961, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Philip and Thelma Schlueter. She grew up boating on the Mississippi River with her loving family. After earning her nursing degree and moving to Chicago, Mary spent time caring for patients at hospitals in the city and eventually met her husband, Bob. After settling in the Western Suburbs, Mary spent time caring for her two children and teaching her husband how to captain a boat before going back to work as a nurse for DuPage Medical Group — a role she held for 10 years.
A woman with many interests and gifts, Mary was a gracious host, avid gardener, loving dock neighbor, regular yoga and pilates goer, shopping and wine enthusiast, expert decorator, dedicated parishioner, and a friend to all. Her boat was her “happy place” and it’s where our fondest memories of her will forever live.
She is survived by her husband Robert Cahill; children, Meghan Chesnut (nee Cahill) and Stephen Cahill; son-in-law Caleb Chesnut; loving mother Thelma Schlueter (nee Fleege) and brother, Daniel (Lynn) Schlueter.
She is preceded in death by her father, Philip Schlueter; siblings, Steven and Karen Schlueter; and stepfather, John Arling.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Mary Cahill to the University of Chicago Medicine payable to the “University of Chicago” and sent to the following address: University of Chicago Gift Administration and Business Data, Mary Cahill Memorial, 5235 S. Harper Court, 4th Floor, Chicago, IL 60615. Or, you can donate online at: giving.uchicago.edu/mary-cahill