Sister Kathleen Spurlin, BVM (Bernardone), 98, of Mount Carmel Bluffs, 1160 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa, died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.
Visitation will be from 9-9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in the Mary Frances Clarke Chapel at Mount Carmel Bluffs. Sharing of Memories will be at 9:30 a.m., followed immediately by the Mass of Christian Burial. Burial is in the Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Sister Kathleen was an elementary teacher in San Francisco; Kauai, Hawaii; Butte and Missoula, Mont.; Phoenix; Clarksdale, Miss., and Houston, where she also served as a secondary teacher and a university campus minister. She ministered as a chaplain at correctional institutions in Clarksdale and Leakesville, Miss., and volunteered as a hospice chaplain in Hattiesburg, Miss.
She was born on May 3, 1925, in Nevis, Minn., to Fred and Lydia (Guderian) Spurlin. She entered the BVM congregation Sept. 8, 1946, from St. Mary Parish, Michigan City, Ind. She professed first vows on March 19, 1949, and final vows on Aug. 15, 1954.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Betty Lou Echman, Marvis Jean (Don) Buss, Haroldeen Rudquist Fields, Mathilda Ann (Bill) Hudson, Estella Jenson, Arlene Jenson, and Darlene Jenson; brothers Ronald Spurlin and Fred Spurlin; and brother-in-law John Storey. She is survived by a sister, Lurlyn Storey, and a brother, Jerry (Jeanne) Jenson; nieces; nephews; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 76 years.