Joyce Jane Parker, 90, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on August 25, 2019, at home.
Funeral service will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Family and friends may visit from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Joyce was born on May 4th, 1929, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Lawrence and Marie (Sullivan) Allen. She attended Marshall Elementary School, Jefferson Jr. High and graduated from Dubuque Senior High School. She married William Roger Parker Sr. on May 22, 1948, in Maquoketa, Iowa. She worked for Flexsteel and the Battery Factory; and she was a member of AKC Kennel Club. She loved and adored her animals.
She is survived by her husband, William; children, Tammy Parker, Larry Parker, William Parker Jr., Kristine Beckman, Ronald Parker Sr. and Ronald Parker Jr.; 19 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to her husband William Parker.
The family would like to thank her lifelong friends Bernice and Rita for all their care, kindness and friendship.