GALENA, Ill. — Duane William Olivier, 79, of Galena, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 27, 2020, at OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital, Rockford, IL.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, where friends may gather after 9:30 a.m. until time of the celebration of life. Burial will occur at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded.
He was born June 3, 1940, in Moline, IL, the son of Lawrence and Bernice (Liljah) Olivier. Duane graduated from Moline High School. He attended Augustana College, Moline, IL, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and later received his master’s degree in Public Administration from Northern Illinois University, DeKalb, IL. Duane was united in marriage to Marjorie Litt on December 28, 1963, at Grace Lutheran Church, La Grange, IL, and she survives. He was active in Lord of Love Lutheran Church, Galena, a proud graduate of Diakonia Lay School of Theology and loved spending time with his family. Duane volunteered his time with the Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation and the food pantry of Galena. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be deeply missed.
Duane is survived by his wife, Marjorie; two daughters, Amy (David) Moore, of Batavia, IL, and Kari (Troy) Mayfield, of Elgin, IL; six grandchildren, Hannah Moore, Joshua Moore, Ethan Mayfield, Andrew Moore, Patrick Mayfield and Aaron Moore; his brother, Brian (Marianne) Olivier, of Mount Prospect, IL; his sister, Thea (Pete) Martin, of Fort Myers, FL; and his brother-in-law, Richard Litt, of Virginia Beach, VA.
Duane was preceded in death by his parents; and his father- and mother-in-law, Otto (Catherine) Litt.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to Lord of Love Lutheran Church to honor the memory of Duane.
