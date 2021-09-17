Mildred L. Beck, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Salem Lutheran Church, Andrew, Iowa. Service: 1 p.m. today at the church.
Marilyn Bingham, Galena, Ill. — Celebration of life: Noon Saturday, Sept. 18, Grey Eagle Pavilion, Galena Recreation Park.
Judith M. Breitsprecker, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
David V. Chandler, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville.
Cecelia A. Davis, Dubuque — Visitation: Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity.
George J. Eastman, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. John’s Church of the Holy Family Parish, Prairie du Chien. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Benjamin H. Ehredt, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. today, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the funeral home.
Suzanne M. Farrey, Hazel Green, Wis. — Graveside service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, Benton (Wis.) Primitive Methodist Red Church Cemetery. Celebration of life gathering and lunch: Benton Village Park pavilion.
Dennis R. Fuller, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. today, St. Gabriel’s Church, Prairie du Chien. Mass of Christian burial: 2 p.m. today at the church.
Harlan A. Haug, Elizabeth, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. today, Law Jones Funeral Home, Elizabeth; and 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, Trinity Lutheran Church, Derinda Township, Ill. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Lenard J. Hook, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis.
Donald J. Krug, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Trinity Church. Funeral services: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Marjorie E. Rickert, Spring Hill, Fla. — Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, Bethany Home Chapel, Dubuque.
Mary P. Sheehan, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue; and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Otter Creek, Iowa. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.