LANCASTER, Wis. — Sean P. “SP” Scott, 51, of Lancaster, Wis., passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, February 20, 2021. He was born in Normal, Ill., on February 3, 1970, the son of Ronald and Julie (Urban) Scott. He went to Senior High school in Dubuque, Iowa, after which he worked various jobs. While working at the Telegraph Herald, he met his life partner, Lori Robinson, in 1993. They spent 27 wonderful years together. Sean was a simple man. He loved rocking out to 80s hair metal bands, tinkering with electronics, storm chasing and spending quality time with family.
Sean is survived by his life partner, Lori Robinson, of Lancaster; daughters, Jessica Smothers and her two children, of Dubuque, Cassie (Andy) Huntamer and their three children, of Ft. Belvoir, Va.; Chelsea Robinson, of Dayton, Ohio; and Miranda (Andrew) Schwoob and their daughter, of Galena, Ill.; his brother, Laird Scott, of Dubuque; and his sister, Kaarmon Urban and her son, of Tucson, Ariz.
In addition to his parents, Sean was preceded in death by his stepfather, Lou.
In keeping with Sean’s wishes, there will be no services. Cards of condolence may be sent to 1160 W. Maple St., Lancaster, WI 53813. The Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory in Lancaster is assisting the family.
Sean’s family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to Lancaster EMS, Lancaster PD, Doug Bartow with the Grant County Coroner’s Office, and Martin Schwartz Funeral Homes and Crematory.
