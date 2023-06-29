Bernice Ehlers, 98, passed into the arms of God Sunday, June 25, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 1, 2023, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday at the church.
Bernice was born on April 26, 1925, in LaMotte, Iowa, the daughter of Andrew and Christina Schilling. She married Nester Kueter in 1945. He preceded her in death in 1953. In 1956, Bernice married Richard Ehlers. Richard passed away in 2007. Bernice was a kind and gentle homemaker. She had a remarkable green thumb for gardening and enjoyed baking cookies and pies for family and friends. She also enjoyed looming rugs. Dick and Bernice enjoyed traveling all over the United States.
Bernice is survived by her children; Janie Kueter Rafoth of Asheville, N.C., Kevin (Sandy) Ehlers and Terry (Mary) Ehlers both of Dubuque, IA; a daughter in law, Kathy Kueter of Dubuque; 8 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; her brothers Russell (Joan) Schilling of Dubuque, IA and Lester Schilling of Burlington, IA; also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her two husbands; her son, Lynn Kueter; her son-in-law, David Rafoth; one brother and four sisters.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Bernice Ehlers memorial fund to be donated to her favorite charities.
The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family.