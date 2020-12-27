Marigold L. “Goldie” Patters, 91, of Dubuque, died Friday, December 25, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. today at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Please respect our current social distancing requirements. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Marigold’s family.
The funeral service for Goldie will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 28, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, with Pastor Penelope Knutsen officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque next to her beloved husband. The service will be live-streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Goldie was born October 6, 1929, in Dubuque, the daughter of Kirtland and Pearl (Witter) Robey. On July 26, 1947, she married Kelsey W. “Cal” Patters in Dubuque. He preceded her in death on December 30, 2006. They had five children, Karen (Joe) Rodasta, Ken (Judy) Patters, Kathy (Ron) Gorman and Kirt Patters, all of Dubuque, and Keith (Peggy) Patters, of Marion. She had 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and many great- great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her two brothers, Harlan (Dorothy) Robey and Leroy Robey; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Goldie was an amazing woman who was the heart and glue of her family. She inspired them all by going back to high school and then nursing school at the age of 44. She took an early retirement in 1986 so she and Cal could travel every winter for many years to Yuma, Arizona.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. She will be greatly missed by all. Her family meant the world to her, and she cherished every moment she spent with them. She loved a good game of dominos with the kids or grandkids, shopping, puzzles, and, of course, her many trips to the casino.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cal; brother Stanley (Bernice) Robey; two sisters, Lila (Ed) Marshall, Adele (Bob) Knockel; and stepgrandson, Zach Samek.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to Hospice of Dubuque and Stonehill Care Center, especially Cookie and Ellen, for all their love and care they gave mom.
“True was her heart, her actions kind, her life was a pattern to those left behind.”
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Goldie’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.