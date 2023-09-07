James C. Butler, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Samuel C. Debes-Reuter, Strawberry Point, Iowa — Celebration of life: Noon Saturday, Sept. 9, South Flats Shelter, Backbone State Park, Strawberry Point, Iowa.
Mildred Glick, Galena, Ill. — Gathering: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Recommended for you
Judith A. Hildebrand, Dubuque — Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Committal service: 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Mount Calvary Cemetery Chapel.
Robert C. Irish, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Thomas L. Knepper, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 12, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: Noon Tuesday at the funeral home.
Thomas C. Lahey, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of life: 5 to 7 p.m., with a time of sharing at 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 8, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville.
Dorothy M. Lahey Wolf, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Balltown.
Madonna Lang, Dubuque — Memorial Mass: 10:30 a.m. today, Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center.
Joseph B. Langreck, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, with a parish Rosary service at 3:45 p.m., and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Helen A. Lattner, Dubuque — Visitation: 8 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
R. Mae McCarty, Dubuque — Celebration of life: Noon to 2 p.m. today, Moracco Supper Club, 1413 Rockdale Road.
Anna M. Schmidt, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Wake service: 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Julie Schrunk, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 30 at the church.
Denise M. Sheehan, East Dubuque, Ill. — Rosary service: 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home; and from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sinsinawa, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Lillian R. Steger, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Beverly B. Tegeler, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Service: 11 a.m. Friday, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Lavonne Toner, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at the funeral home.
Darrell Weigert, Dubuque — Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, Arbor Oaks Bible Chapel.
Jason J. Winter, Marquette, Iowa — Public Rosary: 1:30 p.m. today, St. Mary Catholic Church, McGregor. Celebration of life: 2 to 8 p.m. today at the church. Sharing of memories: 6 p.m. today at the church. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, MFL MarMac High School Gymnasium.