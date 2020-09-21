BLOOMINGTON, Wis. — Marge E. Herbers, age 96, of Bloomington, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Prairie Maison in Prairie du Chien, WI.
She was born on April 23, 1923, in Cassville, the daughter of Michael and Margaret (Mumm) Esser. Marge graduated from Cassville High School. On December 28, 1943, she was united in marriage to John R. Herbers at St. Charles Catholic Church in Cassville. Together they farmed on the Herbers family farm. In 1953, they purchased their farm located on Fairgrounds Road in Patch Grove Township. Marge was a devoted member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bloomington, its Altar Society, and the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, and embroidery.
Survivors include her sons: Roger (Kayla), Dale (Marge), Allen (Nancy), Mark (Gwen) Herbers; a daughter-in-law, Betty Herbers; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, John, Marge was preceded in death by a son, Dennis; her siblings: Carl, Leo, Vince (Marie), John (Alma), Bernard “Bud” Esser, Hilda (John) Steiger, Erma (Donald) Burke.
A Memorial Mass to celebrate Marge’s life will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 12:00 noon, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bloomington, with Father John Meinholz officiating. There will be no public visitation. Family and friends are invited to pray a parish rosary in memory of Marge at 11:30 a.m. at the church with memorial Mass to follow. Those in attendance are asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing.
A Marge E. Herbers Memorial Fund has been established, with proceeds being given to St. Mary’s Catholic School in Bloomington.
Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Bloomington is humbly serving the family.
