PEOSTA, Iowa — John Michael Fagerlind, 22, of Peosta, Iowa, passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident near Holy Cross.
Visitation for John will be held from 2 to 7 P.M., Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta, Iowa. Visitation will also be held after 9:00 a.m. Monday at the Funeral Home. Anyone unable to attend may send cards to the Reiff Funeral Home, Attn: The John Fagerlind family, P.O. Box #1, Peosta, Iowa, 52068.
Services for John will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 24, 2021, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Peosta, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. The services will be live streamed on the St. Elizabeth Pastorate Facebook page. Burial will be held in St. John’s the Baptist Cemetery in Centralia, Iowa.
John was born August 23, 1998, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Michael and Ann (Angstman) Fagerlind. He received his education from Seton Catholic School and was a 2017 graduate of the Western Dubuque High School in Epworth. John was a hard worker and worked for Bradley Construction Services in Farley, IA.
John was a loving son, brother, father, and friend. He loved being with his fiancé Jenna and their beautiful son Jaxx. John enjoyed motorcycle riding, golfing and was a great cook, definitely our “grill master,” which was a good thing as he was hungry all the time. He was a great athlete and had a true zest for life. He was generous to a fault! In that spirit, John’s last gift to this life was the gift of organ and tissue donation, and will help so many in need of another shot at life. Being humble means recognizing that we are not on earth to see how important we can become, but to see how much difference we can make in the lives of others. John did that. John was loved so much by his family and friends and will truly be missed by all.
Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Michael and Ann Fagerlind, of Peosta; his fiancé, Jenna Hansel, of Dyersville; his son, Jaxx Fagerlind; four siblings, James Fagerlind, of Garden City, Michelle Fagerlind, Daniel Fagerlind, and Gabrielle Fagerlind, all of Peosta; paternal grandparents, Dean Fagerlind, of Waterloo, and Kathy Gies, of Rochester, MN; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins, and friends.
John was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, James and Patricia (Lutgen) Angstman; and grandmother, Nola Fagerlind.
