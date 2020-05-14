BELLEVUE, Iowa — Mary Ann (Yeager) Clasen, 80, of Bellevue, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center.
Private family memorial services are pending with Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service, in Bellevue.
