Michael J. Martin, 84, of Dubuque, died on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church, where a funeral mass will take place at 11 a.m.

Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.

