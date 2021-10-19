Michael J. Martin Telegraph Herald Oct 19, 2021 12 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michael J. Martin, 84, of Dubuque, died on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church, where a funeral mass will take place at 11 a.m.Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Biz Buzz: Couple opens B&B in Galena; Dubuque eatery expands; mother-daughter duo opens community retail space Police: Dubuque County man arrested for assault with intent to commit sexual abuse Darlington police: Pregnant woman seriously injured when hit by unoccupied vehicle Dubuque woman guilty of federal drug-dealing charge for OD Truck Country marks recent opening of new location