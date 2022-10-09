ASBURY, Iowa — Richard Edgar Belmont, 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Oct 6, 2022.
At his request no service will be held.
Rich was born Jan 30, 1946 in Hackensack NJ to Lucy and F Edgar Belmont. Rich was an only child in a boisterous Italian household. He played accordion and was active in ROTC. He went on to the University of Niagara where he was again involved with ROTC and served as the Commander of the Pershing Rifles. He graduated in 1968 with a degree in marketing.
Rich joined the Army immediately upon graduation in 1968. He served as Tank Battalion Commander in Vietnam. During his campaign there he received numerous awards including a Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, 2 Overseas Service Bars, and The Bronze Star.
Rich married Louise Alessi in 1969 and they had 2 sons, Richard Jr and Michael.
After his honorable discharge from the US Army Rich entered civilian life where he enjoyed a lifelong career in sales and marketing. Rich and Louise separated in 1984.
Rich made his way to Iowa where he met Margie Blair. Rich and Margie had an immediate and deep connection that endures beyond his passing. Rich and Margie enjoyed many adventures together traveling, taking in live theatre, and partaking in fantastic meals at all the best restaurants. In his retirement Rich and Margie authored a food and restaurant review column in 365 Inc called Food For Thought. For 8 years they did what Rich loved most — sharing their love of a good meal with others. Rich had a wonderful zest for life, a sharp mind, and enjoyed time with Margie, his 2 sons, daughters-in-law, step kids, and his many grandkids.
He is survived by Margie, his loving wife of 38 years, his sons Dr Rich Belmont (Tracey), Dr Mike Belmont (Brandi), and his grandchildren Jack, Kaitlyn, Ryan, and Nick. He also left behind his stepchildren Jason (Lori), Jenny, and 6 step grandchildren. Rich will be long-remembered for his hearty laugh, long conversations, and most of all for his love of his family. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Rich’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
