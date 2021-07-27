John J. Schwendinger, 84, of Dubuque, died on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 29, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Tags

Recommended for you