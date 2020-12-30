Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Theresa Cicciarelli, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, St. Raphael Cathedral, Dubuque. Services: 10 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Elaine Fitzpatrick Witt, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Key West. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Thomas T. Frost, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque. Services: 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Jerome L. Koch, Dyersville, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Gerald J. McCarthy, Bernard, Iowa — Visitation: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 2 p.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Fillmore, Iowa.
Steve Niedert Sr., Marshalltown, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, Dubuque.
Harold M. Nimmick, Asbury, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Dubuque.
Gerald H. Prier, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Gary D. Redd, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City.
Lois M. Sweeney, Farley, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial, 11 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Farley.
Wayne W. Wohlers, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, Dubuque. Services: 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.