Michael J. “Uncle Mike” Walter, age 76, of Dubuque, IA, completed his earthly journey on Jan. 11, 2021, at ManorCare in Dubuque. To honor Mike’s life, a private family service will be held.
Mike was born on May 20, 1944, in Dubuque, a son to George and Ellen (Rettenmeier) Walter. He was a proud graduate of the East Dubuque High School, Class of ’62.
Mike joined the U.S. Army in 1964, and went on to honorably serve his country at the Headquarters, U.S. Army Europe, in Heidelberg, Germany. He worked in the office of the Secretary of the General Staff and had reached the rank of Specialist E5 before being discharged.
Mike returned stateside to California, where he would spend the next 40 years of his life making his way in the world. He worked with the Southern Pacific Railroad until his retirement in 1997. Thankfully, Mike found his way back home to family and friends in 2007, and has been a positive force in the lives of all who knew and loved him.
We will miss our dear Mike in the days ahead, but we are forever grateful for the time, memories, and love we were able to share while we could. Thank you, Mike, for simply being you and may the peace of the Lord’s gracious hands hold you safely and securely until we meet again.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Mike include his siblings, Ruth (Robert) Harle, and Larry (Donna) Walter, both of Dubuque, IA; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, and neighbors.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, John Walter; and a sister, Mary Ellen Clark.
Mike’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at ManorCare and Hospice of Dubuque for all of their professional and compassionate care.
