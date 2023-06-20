DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Sharon R. Gudenkauf, 82 of Dyersville, Iowa passed away on June 17, 2023.
Sharon was born to Raymond (Dick) and Jeanette (Loes) Vorwald on September 15, 1940. She married James Gudenkauf on October 15, 1960.
A person’s life can be chronicled as a list of roles they held over the years. But it is what they brought to those roles that turns the list into a legacy. Sharon was truly selfless. This quality made her a natural in her desire to serve her family and others while working at Dick’s Steak House, the Emporium, Dyersville National Bank, and American Trust & Savings Bank. As a volunteer, Sharon worked tirelessly on countless committees and boards. Please visit www.kramerfuneral.com for a full tribute.
Survivors include her husband James, daughter Judy Burkle (Eric Hinz), grandchildren Libby (Aaron) White and Zach Burkle, and great-grandsons Hudson and Bennett White. She also leaves behind siblings Fred (Judy) Vorwald, Donna Sue Vorwald, June (Dan) Platz, Barry (Jo) Vorwald and Wendy (Steve) Graf and in-laws Grace Stevens, Marian (Dan) Hoeger, Carol Wegmann, and Janet (Charlie) Prier.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son-in-law Neal Burkle, parents-in-law August and Leona Gudenkauf, and brothers-in-law Fred Stevens and Jim Wegmann.
Visitation will be held at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville from 3-7 on Thursday, June 22, 2023, and again from 9-10 am Friday prior to the funeral mass.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville at 10:30 am on Friday June 23, 2023.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Memorials may be sent to the family, (in care of Kramer Funeral Home) 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.