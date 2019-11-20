Sister Mary Gregoria Rush, OSF, 88, of Clare House in Dubuque, died at 1:10 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Clare House.
The Rite of Final Commendation was held at the Clare House Chapel at Mount St. Francis Center at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Mount St. Francis Chapel. Natural burial was at the Sisters of St. Francis, 3390 Windsor Avenue, in Dubuque.
Sister was born on January 21, 1931, in Sioux City, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph and Mary Ellen (Enright) Rush.
She entered the Sisters of St. Francis on August 24, 1952, and made final profession of vows on August 10, 1958. Sister received her master’s degree in music from Indiana University in Bloomington. She ministered as an educator in Iowa at Cascade and Dyersville, at Briar Cliff College in Sioux City, Iowa, at Chicago-Mary of the Woods, and in Florida at Bradenton, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa and St. Petersburg. Sister also served in the archdiocesan offices of Tampa and later was a home health aide.
Sister is survived by her Franciscan sisters.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents; and stepmother, Eileen Rush.
The Sisters of St. Francis express their thanks to Hospice of Dubuque for their care and concern.
Memorials may be given to the Sisters of St. Francis in Dubuque.
The Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque, Ill., is in charge of arrangements.