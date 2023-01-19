Shirley A. Allen, Peosta, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Barrett Blair, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 28, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: Noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Mark P. Brown, Woodman, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Boscobel (Wis.) Bowl & Banquet.
Michael J. Burr, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Garrity Funeral Home chapel, Prairie du Chien.
Mary C. Ehrlich, Omaha, Neb. — Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, Arbor Oaks Bible Chapel.
Mary Kay Fitzpatrick, Mount Carroll, Ill. — Visitation: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Elizabeth, Ill. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Lee Horstman, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Guttenberg, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Guttenberg. Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Michele M. Knief-Nemmers, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, Church of the Resurrection.
Laura L. Kretz, Bartlett, Ill. — Celebration of life: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, Kalmes Restaurant, St. Donatus, Iowa.
Russell P. Loven, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Guttenberg. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Luciano A. Mendez Rodriguez, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today and from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Timothy J. Otting, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Paul G. Pechous, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, St. Raphael Cathedral. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
John A. Popple, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Service: Noon today at the funeral home.
Terry Routley, Round Rock, Texas — Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, Hope Church.
Patricia E. Schaible, Elizabeth, Ill. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, First United Methodist Church, Elizabeth. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
David Scott, McGregor, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, First Congregational Church, McGregor. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Esther M. Stierman, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Erma M. Williamson, Eastman, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 21, St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, Prairie du Chien, Wis. Service: Noon Saturday at the church.
