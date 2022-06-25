Ruth A. Clark, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 2 p.m. Thursday, July 21, Bethany Home chapel, 1005 Lincoln Ave.
Carmelita Dean, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 27, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.
Onalea J. Evert, Cedar Rapids, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Peter’s Church, Temple Hill, Iowa. Celebration of life: 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Moose Lodge, 1820 W. Post Road SW, Cedar Rapids.
Jacqualin M. Hempstead, Manchester, Iowa — Celebration of life: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 26, Delhi Methodist Church, Delhi, Iowa.
Theodore V. Lewandowski, Menominee, Ill. — Graveside service: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery, Menominee.
Dieter J. Ostermann, Dubuque — Service: 2 p.m. today, University of Dubuque Chapel, 2000 University Ave.
Elizabeth A. Pins, Epworth, Iowa — Service: 10 a.m. today, St. Clement’s Catholic Church, Bankston, Iowa.
Charlotte A. Powers, Paso Robles, Calif. — Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 1, Mount Olivet Cemetery Chapel, Key West, Iowa.
Allan Schuster, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of life: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 26, Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road, Asbury, Iowa.
Donald L. Stoewer, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 27, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Jeanne L. Studelska, Dubuque — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 27, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
William P. Sweeney, Key West, Iowa — Visitation: 9 a.m. today, St. Joseph Church, Key West. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Margie A. Trumm, Reynoldsburg, Ohio — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 27, and after 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade, Iowa. Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Temple Hill, Iowa.
Sue L. Villa, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Guttenberg. Graveside service: 10:45 a.m. today, Guttenberg City Cemetery.
