PRESTON, Iowa — Dwain M. Michels, 72, of Preston, died on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021.Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue, where services will follow.