Thomas W. Noggle, 58, of Dubuque, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021, at MercyOne. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 6, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 6, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church-Holy Spirit Parish. Rev. Steven Garner will officiate. Interment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Dubuque. Masks and social distancing are required at funeral home and church. Condolences and memories may be shared at egelhofsiegertcasper.com. Thomas was born February 15, 1962, in Dubuque, the son of Don E. and Shirley A. (Wanger) Noggle. He graduated from St. Mary’s grade school, and later from Dubuque Senior High. He was employed in housekeeping for Sisters of the Presentation for over 16 years, until he had a bicycle accident, after which he resided at Sunnycrest Manor. He maintained his sunny disposition and enjoyed joking around with staff and friends. He was a longtime member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. After St. Mary’s closed, he joined Holy Spirit Parish-Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and regularly attended Bible study sessions at Sunnycrest. Tom was an avid sports fan, especially the White Sox and Bears (NOT the Packers!). He was passionate about music; he used to listen to the Top 40 countdown every weekend and would sing loudly, off-key to musicals, such as Grease, Rock of Ages, Bohemian Rhapsody. Hall and Oats was his favorite band. Tom used to play Euchre every week, prior to his accident. Tom also really enjoyed his Dr. Pepper and pizza. Tom is survived by three siblings, Dennis (Laura) Noggle, of Overland Park, KS, Carol Noggle, of Dubuque, and Karen Noggle, of Iowa City, IA; four nieces and nephews, Jeremiah, Tinya and Elijah Noggle, all of Dubuque, and Robin Noggle, of Overland Park, KS; and his cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father Don on November 14, 1969; and his mother Shirley on September 27, 2020.
Memorials may be made to the Thomas Noggle Memorial Fund, c/o Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home, 2659 JFK Rd., Dubuque, IA, 52002. Tom’s family would like to thank the staff, especially Anne and Beth, at Sunnycrest Manor for their care of Tom. They really treated Tom like family and always welcomed him with a smile.