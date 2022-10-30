Wanda Mae Remakel, 88, of Dubuque, passed away at 1:30 am on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family.

Mass of Christian burial will take place on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 11:00 am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church with her grandson, Reverend Joshua J. Link officiating. Entombment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery where she will join her beloved husband. Family and friends may gather from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to mass. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, IA is assisting the family.

