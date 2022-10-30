Wanda Mae Remakel, 88, of Dubuque, passed away at 1:30 am on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family.
Mass of Christian burial will take place on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 11:00 am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church with her grandson, Reverend Joshua J. Link officiating. Entombment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery where she will join her beloved husband. Family and friends may gather from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to mass. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, IA is assisting the family.
Wanda was born in Springbrook, IA on August 7, 1934, daughter of Delores (Wise) and Lester Kilburg. She graduated from St. Joseph Catholic High School.
She was united in marriage to Donald J. Remakel on April 25, 1953 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Springbrook. The two were blessed with 68 wonderful years together until Don’s death on January 3, 2021. Wanda was a devoted wife and mother. She took great pride in caring for her children and grandchildren. She cherished her family and never missed an opportunity to show them love and attention. While raising her family, Wanda worked in the office at Dubuque Packing Company and the Driver’s License Bureau. She retired from office work at Sieg Automotive Parts in 1992 to stay home and babysit her grandchildren. In addition, she also managed Remakel Properties, where she treated her tenants like family.
Wanda was a strong, faith-filled woman. Prior to her illness, she attended daily Mass and was an active parishioner at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. It was her mission to share her strong Catholic faith with her children. She never let her illness slow her down and had a tenacious determination that never wavered.
Wanda was a very creative woman and liked to stay busy. She loved making quilts, cooking, baking and preparing a special meal for someone. Wanda was very strong-willed, and on many occasions, quite feisty. She always spoke her mind and had a great sense of humor. Most importantly, Wanda was incredibly generous, caring and loving. She would do anything for her family and loved ones.
Surviving are her three children, Jonathan (Julie) Remakel of Dubuque, Brian Remakel of Johnston, IA, and Angella (Brian) Link of Dubuque; seven grandchildren, Stephany (Phil) Elking of Lakewood, Ohio, Hope (Zach) Kracke of Dubuque, Andrew Remakel of Dubuque, Caitlin Osier of Johnston, Christopher Remakel of Johnston, Reverend Joshua Link of Clear Lake, IA, and Jessica (Carter) Boekholder of Dubuque; and two great grandsons, Samuel Osier of Johnston and Calvin Kracke of Dubuque and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her three siblings; Lois Reedy, Darlene Kral and Wayne Kilburg, and her daughter-in-law, Cathy Remakel.
A special thank you to Wanda’s primary caregiver, Phyllis Freiburger, and Hospice of Dubuque, especially Kristen, Stephanie, and Peggy and all of her caregivers who looked after her with kindness and love. They made it possible to honor Wanda’s wishes to remain at home until her death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.