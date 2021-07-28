JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dennis M. Beinborn, 55, of Jacksonville, FL, formerly of Cuba City, WI, went home to the Lord on Monday, July 19, 2021, at UF Health Center in Jacksonville, FL.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, is serving the family.
Denny was born on February 1, 1966, to Harold “Ham” & Dorothy (Randall) Beinborn in Cuba City, WI. He was a graduate from Cuba City High School and had worked as a salesman for Nivel Parts & Manufacturing in Jacksonville, FL. He married Melissa Taylor on May 2, 1992, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cuba City, WI. Denny enjoyed golfing, family karaoke, sharing his passion of softball with his daughter Amanda, bonding with his son Chris over WWE wrestling, coaching Special Olympics, an avid Green Bay Packers fan, but most of all he treasured the time spent with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Denny is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Melissa; 2 children: Christopher and Amanda (boyfriend, Miguel) Beinborn, of Jacksonville, FL; 3 siblings: Pam Freymiller, of Cuba City, WI, Ed (Barb) Beinborn, of Barneveld, WI, and Kay (Dan) McWilliams, of Cuba City, WI; a brother-in-law, Roger Welbes; Melissa’s family, all of Florida, Merralee (Rueben) Davis, Jon (Cassie) Burwell, Steven (Matt) Taylor, Christalyn (Manny) Adorno, and Jerrod (Jessica) Koontz; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Peggy Welbes; a sister-in-law, Paula Beinborn; and a brother-in-law, Larry “Stretch” Freymiller; and his mother and father-in-law.
In lieu of plants & flowers, a Dennis M. Beinborn Memorial Fund has been established. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.