DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Julius H. Hageman, 94, of Dyersville and formerly of New Vienna passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque.
Visitation will be held from 2 — 8 p.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. The Edward W. Lake VFW Post 7736 will conduct a service at 7 pm. Visitation will continue at the funeral home from 9-10 a.m. prior to funeral mass.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in New Vienna with burial in the church cemetery where military honors will be accorded by the Edward W. Lake V.F.W. Post 7736. Rev. Tyler Raymond will officiate and Rev. Carl Ries will concelebrate.
Julius was born on December 23, 1927, near New Vienna the son of Otto and Theresa (Recker) Hageman. He served in the US Army for two years in Korea. He was originally married to Shirley Wieneke who preceded him in death. He married Betty Ambrosy on October 16, 1965, at St. Joseph Prairie Church in Rural Dubuque. Together they farmed east of New Vienna where they raised their family until moving to Dyersville in 2002. Julius was still active on the farm until recently.
He was a member of the Edward W. Lake V.F.W. Post 7736.
Survivors include his wife, Betty, children: Bill (Ruby) Hageman of Fennimore, WI, Bob (Amy) Hageman of New Vienna, Kris (Kurt) Barnes of Cedar Rapids, Dan (special friend Kristi Storey) of Cedar Rapids, Tom (Julie) Hageman, Ken (Shelly) Hageman and Andy (Jill) Hageman, all of Dyersville; grandchildren: Asher and Matthew Hageman, Libby Hageman, Alexa, Lindsey and Ansley Barnes, Ashten and Kaylee Hageman, Ben, Luke, Nicholas, Alex and Cody Hageman, Carter, Brody and Brynn Hageman; siblings: Walter Hagemann of San Diego, CA, and Eileen Hagemann of Dyersville; in-laws: James Hesselmann of Niwot, CO, LaVerne Hagemann of Tequesta, FL, Kathleen Hagemann of Dubuque, Inez Hageman of New Vienna, Cletus (Dolores) Ambrosy of Zwingle, Elgean, (Don) Vogler of Dubuque, Shirley (Butch) Feldman of Dyersville, Ken Ambrosy of Hazel Green, WI, and Richard (Lena) Ambrosy of Dubuque.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Shirley Wieneke, an infant son, Martin, an infant grandson, Liam Hageman, siblings: John Hagemann, Urban (Grace) Hagemann, Charles, Joseph and James Hagemann, Cindy Hagemann, Joan Hesselmann, Edwin Hageman and Delores (Fritz) Bierman; in-laws: Irene Hagemann, Veronica Hagemann and Jim Recker.
Memorials are preferred to Beckman Catholic High School, St. Boniface Catholic Church or Camp Courageous of Iowa.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Online condolences and memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.