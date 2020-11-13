BELLEVUE, Iowa — Rosemary M. (Kilburg) Roling, 86, of Bellevue, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at MercyOne in Dubuque.
Private Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Bellevue. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the St. Joseph Bellevue — Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook Facebook page, on their YouTube channel and on Bellevue Cable TV Channel 37. A Public Memorial Mass and Gathering will be held also at a later date.
Rosemary was born November 27, 1933, in rural Jackson County, the daughter of Anthony and Rosella (Feller) Kilburg. She married Orville C. Roling on May 20, 1953, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue, he passed on October 22, 2009.
Rosemary was a person of strong faith, loved her grandchildren dearly, and always attended family events.
She was a great cook, baker, and loved to can. She helped work side by side with her husband and children on the farm.
She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her. Survivors include her children, Faye Ann Roling, of Bellevue, Nancy (Terry) Kieffer, of Preston, and Mary Jo Roling-Dannar, of Greer, South Carolina; a daughter-in-law, Linda Roling, of Anamosa; grandchildren, Travis (Linsey) Kieffer, Dakota (Aubrey) Kieffer, and Amanda (Shawn) Strothman; a great-grandchild, Kipton Kieffer; step-grandchildren, Kim (Johnny) Johnston and Chad (Katie) Richardson; step great-grandchildren, Cole Johnston, Sean-Michael (Manon) Richardson, and Austin (fiance’ Natalie) Richardson; step great-great grandchild, Giovanni Richardson; siblings, Leanna Sieverding, Lillian (Albert “Bud”) Knake, Mary Anna Sprank, Frieda Ernst, Larry (Julie) Kilburg, Pat Ernst, and Betty (Duane) Ernst. Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Lavonne Roling; a son, Lynn Roling; siblings and in-laws, Orville (Ivis) Kilburg, Eldon Sieverding, Peter Sprank, Sylvester “Jim” Kilburg, Cletus Kilburg, Donald Ernst, and Greg Ernst.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, a memorial fund has been established in Rosemary’s memory. Memorials and condolences may be mailed to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 100 N. 6th St. Bellevue, IA 52031 c/o Rosemary Roling Family.
The family would like to thank the staff at MercyOne in Dubuque for the care they gave mom.
Rosemary’s family asks everyone to sign the online guestbook and leave a condolence.