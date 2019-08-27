OSSIAN, Iowa — Edna Ann Huinker, 99, of Ossian, Iowa, died Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Ossian Senior Hospice in Ossian, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., with a 4 p.m. Rosary by the Catholic Daughters of the Americas on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Ossian, Iowa. There will also be a one-hour visitation before Mass at the church on Friday. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Ossian, Iowa, with Rev. Robert Gross as the celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Cemetery, Ossian, Iowa. Schmitz-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Ossian, Iowa, is helping the family with arrangements.