GARBER, Iowa — Jean Dorene Ruegnitz, age 89, of Garber, IA, died Thursday, January 21, 2021, at UnityPoint Finley Hospital in Dubuque, IA.
She was born November 28, 1931, in Greeley Iowa, the daughter of Joseph & Ruth (Lillibridge) Tinkey.
Jean was raised and educated in the area, graduating from the Edgewood High School in 1950. On November 26, 1954, Jean was united in marriage with Gene Ruegnitz at Trinity Methodist Church in Edgewood, and two children were born to this union.
Jean was a homemaker but made quilts for church missions and volunteered for many other jobs for the community. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Guttenberg.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Gene Ruegnitz; daughter, Diane (David) Domeyer, of Colesburg, daughter in law, Carla Ruegnitz of Guttenberg; 4 grandchildren, Chad (Kelly) Ruegnitz, Christa (Ryan) Mohr, Kari (Curt) Tessum, Kyle (Holly) Domeyer; 7 great grandchildren, Ashton Fangman, Carson Ruegnitz, Maliyah & Jameson Mohr, Elliot & Quinn Tessum, Blaire Domeyer; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; son, Craig Ruegnitz; sister and brother in law, Esther (Carl) Burbridge; brother and sister in law, Newell (Ramona) Tinkey.
Arrangements are being handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 207 S. 1st St., Guttenberg, IA. A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at a later date.