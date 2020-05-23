MONTICELLO, Iowa — Dennis Pike, age 63, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at Mercy One Hospital, Waterloo, following a brief illness.
Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, has taken Dennis and his family into their care. There will be no services at this time because of the Covid 19 pandemic. Memorials may be sent to the family at 511 South Chestnut St., Monticello, Iowa 52310.
Surviving is his mother, Betty; and a sister, Linda Fanton, both of Monticello.
He was preceded in death by his father, Rev. Robert Pike, in 1995.
Dennis William Pike was born January 24, 1957, in Plymouth, Wisconsin. He was the son of Robert and Betty Sipe Pike. Dennis graduated from high school in Huntington, Indiana, in 1976. He served in the United States Army for a brief time. Dennis continued his education at the Northwest Iowa Technical School, training as a diesel mechanic. He worked for R & R Equipment, in Sheldon, IA, repairing heavy equipment. Dennis had made his home in Monticello, Marion, and most recently, in Dysart.
Dennis loved being outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.