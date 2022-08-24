Phyllis Jeanette (Duehr) Bergfeld, 90, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away August 21st, 2022, at Stonehill Health Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday August 26th, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church in Dubuque, Iowa with Father Steve Garner officiating. Friends and family may visit from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday August 26th, 2022, at the church until time of mass. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dubuque. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.
Phyllis was born on January 12th, 1932, in Bankston, Iowa, daughter of Edward and Christina (Potts) Duehr. She attended school until the 8th grade. In her younger years she worked at A.Y. McDonald polishing brass. She then worked hard on the family farm and helped care for others at the Visiting Nurse Association (VNA). She was a member of the Dubuque Postcard Club and Dubuque’s Mother’s Club.
Our mother never had a bad word to say about anyone. She always looked for the best outcome in any situation and she thoroughly enjoyed life to the fullest. She was the best mom and grandma to her family. At Stonehill, she loved playing euchre and bingo, doing crafts, getting her nails done on Fridays, and whatever activities happened to be going on that day. She found joy in visiting the chickens outside. Anyone that came to visit her left with her positivity and some jellybeans.
Phyllis is survived by her children Colleen (Robert) Rogers, Darrell (Roni) Bergfeld, and Connie (Michael) Heeren, grandchildren Tressa (Kaeri), Tiffany, April, Austin (Brenna), Tanner and Natasha (Sam), step-grandchildren Rob (Kerry), Stacey (Mel), Eric, Teresa, many great grandchildren and a sister, Mary Fangman.
She was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Christina, siblings Doris Anthony and Donald Duehr, brothers-in-law Jack Anthony and Roger Fangman, and step grandson Matthew Kelley.
Thank you to Stonehill Health Center, UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital, and Hospice of Dubuque.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.