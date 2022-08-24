Phyllis Jeanette (Duehr) Bergfeld, 90, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away August 21st, 2022, at Stonehill Health Center.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday August 26th, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church in Dubuque, Iowa with Father Steve Garner officiating. Friends and family may visit from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday August 26th, 2022, at the church until time of mass. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dubuque. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.