Stacy M. Schmitz passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at the University of Iowa Hospitals with her family at her side.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m., Monday, February 14, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home, 2659 JFK Rd., Dubuque. Private funeral services and burial at Resurrection Cemetery will be on Tuesday.
Stacy was born on February 18,1970 at Mercy Hospital, Dubuque, to Donna and Terry Beresford. She graduated from Wahlert High School in Dubuque, Iowa. Stacy married Luke Schmitz on June 9th, 1995 at the Basilica of St. Francis, Dyersville. Stacy worked at the East Dubuque Savings Bank until she started her in-home daycare. She loved children and cared for so many through the years and loved them all like her own. Many of her daycare families became lifelong friends. Stacy was very devoted to her family, she was happiest when she was with her husband and all of her kids were together. She was loved deeply by her grandchildren as Mimi and shared a special bond with each of them. She would light up when hearing they were coming over. Stacy’s family will remember how special she made every holiday and birthday for them.
Stacy is survived by her husband, Luke, of Dubuque, IA; six children, Katie (Jacob) Schoop, of Dubuque, IA, Lindsey (Michael) Kessler, of Chicago, IL, Sarah Schmitz (Joe Schueller), of Dubuque, IA, Hannah Schmitz (Austin Kluck), of Dubuque, IA, Matthew Schmitz, of Dubuque, IA, and Grace Schmitz, of Dubuque, IA; seven grandchildren, Ava, Lyla, Jaxon, William, and Evelyn Scoop, and baby Charlie Kessler arriving soon; her parents, Donna and Terry Beresford, of Dubuque, IA; her father-in-law, Phil Schmitz, of Dyersville, IA; her brothers, Todd (Sherri) Beresford, of Chagrin Falls, OH, and Jamie Beresford (Tiffany Ramos), of Dubuque; brothers and sisters-in-law, Mike (Mary) Schmitz, of Oak Hill, VA, Mary Carol (David) Morkel, of Independence, IA, Janet (Todd) Gansmer, of Eldridge, IA, Mark (Kristen) Schmitz, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, Elizabeth (Eugene) Pisacreta, of Greenwich, CT, Sarah (Kurt) Wedewer, of Dubuque, IA, Joseph (Michelle) Schmitz, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, Matthew Schmitz, of Dyersville, IA, John (Anne) Schmitz, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, James (Rasa) Schmitz, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, and Phillip (Julie) Schmitz, of Reedsburg, WI; and 39 nieces and nephews.
Stacy is preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Ann Schmitz; her precious baby Sophie; and her grandparents.
A memorial fund has been established in her name.
Stacy’s family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you for all of the support and love from family and friends during this difficult time.
A beautiful life has come to an end. She died as she lived, everyone’s friend. In our hearts a memory will always be kept of the one we loved, and will never forget. Our love will be with her always.