LONG BEACH, Calif. — Irvin G. Schueller Jr passed away peacefully in Long Beach, CA after a long illness.
He was born on February 21st, 1940 to Irvin Sr and Mildred (Krephle) Schueller in Dubuque, IA. Irv joined the Navy in 1958 and saw the world from sea, before returning to Dubuque and working at Uelner Tool and Dye as a toolmaker for almost 50 years. He married his first love, Sharon, on February 27th, 1965 and together they raised their children Irvin G. Schueller III and Kristine (Schueller) Ryder on the Mississippi River in Dubuque, IA.
He was a gifted tradesman and wood worker, leaving countless heirlooms of his work to his family and friends. He enjoyed his retirement in the company of many friends and family and continued to travel until his health prohibited it. His heart and soul belonged to the Mississippi River and the people of K-Dock that live on and within its shores. He will be sorely missed by his family, extended family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Kay Isaacs Schueller, his parents, and one nephew, Mark Goodman.
Irv is survived by his sisters, June (Les) Huth of St. Paul, MN and Jean Goodman of Des Moines, IA, his children Irvin (Janet) of Andale, KS and Kristine (John) Ryder of Long Beach, CA. His grandchildren Alexis, Samantha, Irvin IV, Danielle and Cavan Schueller and Sean and Aidan Ryder as well as many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services are to be determined at a later time in Dubuque, IA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque, IA.