Linda M. Van der Meulen, 69, of Dubuque, died Friday, January 21, 2022.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Funeral Service for Linda will be 10:30 am Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory with Rev. Stephanie Schlimm officiating. The family encourages masks to be worn by everyone attending the services.
Linda was born July 16, 1952, in Menominee, MI, the daughter of Raymond and Janette Vondra Dunn. On April 28, 1973, she married John C. Van der Meulen at Church of the Nativity in Dubuque.
She was a 1970 graduate of Dubuque Senior High School and attended Kirkwood Community College.
She was a receptionist at The Friedman Group for 34 years.
Linda was a member of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church and the Julien Dubuque Yacht Club. She enjoyed boating on the Mississippi River and long walks with her daughter. She always put everyone’s needs ahead of her own and was always willing to lend a helping hand. She was the most kind and generous soul. As his biggest fan, she loved cheering on her grandson at his sporting events. Above all, she cherished time spent with her family.
Survivors include her husband, John who was the love of her life; one daughter, Rachel (Jimmy) Guentherman of Asbury, IA; one grandson, Evan Guentherman; two sisters, Deb Balik of Loveland, CO, and Jean (Gary) Erion of Loveland, CO; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her stepfather, Keith Stanton, her father- and mother-in-law, Carl and Leah Van der Meulen, sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Curtis, and brother-in-law, Bob Balik.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
