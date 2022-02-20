Edward Louis Neises, age 77, of Dubuque, IA passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 16, 2022.
Ed was born to Art Neises, Sr. & Margaret Marie (Lull) Neises on November 24th 1944 in Prairie Du Chien, WI. Ed attended grade school in Patch Grove, WI. He was among the 2nd graduating class from West Grant High School in 1962. Ed immediately enlisted into the Navy where he served his country honorably for 4 & 1/2 years.
He returned to the Patch Grove area for a short period of time before moving to Dubuque where he was employed by AT&T. He still spent many weekends in Patch Grove. He excelled at aggravating his younger brothers, playing backyard touch football games, numerous euchre games, eating pumpkin pie and games of HORSE. He also helped his parents keep the farm, store and household operational. He had a great knack for fixing things, and he was a devoted son. For recreation Ed also played the role of the “Singing Cowboy” at the local bar lip syncing classic country songs. He also loved shooting off fireworks, especially M-80s!
Upon retirement from AT&T he founded his own company, Ed Neises Wiring. He loved to sponsor and play on bowling and softball teams. Ed became a very devoted Iowa Hawkeye fan, but he also loved the Brewers and the Packers.
Ed was preceded in death by both parents, a sister Leah Rae Jones & a brother John Robert Neises. He is survived by brothers Richard (Janet) Jones, Art Neises Jr., Alan Neises & Tom Neises all of Patch Grove & Kim (Sue) Neises of Millville, WI.
Ed led a rather adventuresome life. He cheated death on several occasions but couldn’t this time. After a 15 year battle, he succumbed to Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. As per Ed’s request, there will be no formal services. Burial will be in the Patch Grove Cemetery.
Memorials may be sent to a charity of your choice.