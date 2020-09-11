HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Beverly Jean Rowland, 64, passed away on September 6, 2020, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her family, in Hutchinson, KS.
She was born May 4, 1956, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Earl and Mary (Tittle) Davis Sr.
On December 13, 1975, Beverly married Gerald Heiderscheit Sr. in Dubuque, IA. They later divorced. On May 7, 2005, she married Royce Rowland in Hutchinson. He passed away on October 11, 2008. Beverly worked in sales and later retired in 2016. She was a member of CrossPoint Church and was involved with Ripples from the Well, a nonprofit organization that cares for orphans. Her greatest profession was being a grandma, not only to her own grandchildren but to the children in her charity.
She was preceded in death by her father, Earl Davis Sr.; husband, Royce Rowland; and a sister, Merietta Flynn.
Beverly is survived by her daughters, Tiffany (Nathan) Bailey, Jessica (Michael) Eye, Cassandra (Daniel) White, and a son, Jerry (Joni) Heiderscheit Jr.; brothers, Earl (Judy) Davis, Jr., Bruce and Johnny Davis; sisters, Christine (John) Richardson and Kim (John) Erickson; 11 grandchildren, Olivia (Jacob) Clune, Buddie Ross Jr., Seija Bailey, Alexandrea, Gabriel, Isabelle, Annabelle and Jeremiah Eye, Grace and Mia Heiderscheit, and Xoe White; 2 great-grandchildren Makenzie Clune and coming soon, Owen Clune.
There will be no visitation held. A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at CrossPoint Church, 1410 E. 30th Ave., Hutchinson.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Ripples from the Well, www.ripples fromthewell.com, or they can be sent in care of Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30th Ave., Hutchinson, KS 67502.