MONONA, Iowa — Frances Evelyn Rothmeyer, 93, died Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Great River Care Center, McGregor, Iowa.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Leonard–Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of Monona, Iowa. Visitation will also be held one hour before Mass at the church on Saturday. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Monona, Iowa. The Rev. Nils de Jesus Hernandez will be the celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Monona, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the St. Croix Hospice and the Murphy-Helwig Library of Monona, Iowa. Leonard–Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Monona, Iowa, is in charge of arrangements.