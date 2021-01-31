Ronald G. Lanser, 85, of Dubuque, passed away on January 25, 2021. Burial will be at a later date in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, is assisting the family.
Ronald was born on March 25, 1935, in Dubuque, the son of George and Helen (Gau) Lanser. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School and worked for the Dubuque Packing Company for 30 years until retiring.
On September 11, 1954, Ron married Anna E. Ershen, of Dubuque.
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Anna; his children, Patti Lanser, of Dubuque, Michelle (Glenn) Jones, of Kansas, and Lori (Dean) Gunn, of Minnesota; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Rhonda (Dave) Speilman and his daughter Wendy in infancy.
