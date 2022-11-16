Betty L. Smith, 92, of Dubuque, passed away Monday, November 14, at Bethany Home. Services will be private for family. Arrangements are entrusted to Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Rd., Dubuque. Condolences may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com. Betty was born November 7, 1930 in Dubuque, the daughter of John and Mary (Sheehan) Kauzlick. She married Donald L. Smith on April 7, 1951. He preceded her in death on December 31, 2009. Betty was a homemaker, and she enjoyed reading, bingo, playing euchre, bowling, and going to the casino. She loved her many animals over the years, and spending time at Eagle Point Park. Betty had a zest for life, and will be remembered as a beautiful, classy, and sassy lady. In her later years, she made her home at The Rose, where she made many friends, and was known as “the candy lady”, passing out candy to anyone who came by. Betty was well-loved by many and will be missed. Betty is survived by three daughters, Debra (Victor) Gonzales, and Vickie (Greg) Krajewski, both of Arizona, and Lori (Joe Deckert) Bauer, of Dubuque; her grandchildren, Kelly, Kim, Tess, Samuel, Eric, Ryan, Ashley, Joshua, Taylor, and Tanner; 14 great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Betty was preceded in death by her son, Rick Smith on September 17, 2013; and her parents.
Betty’s family would like to thank the staff at Bethany Home and The Rose for their special care of Betty.
