CUBA CITY, Wis. — Thomas G. Morgan, 58, of Cuba City, WI, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at home.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 23, at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, with Pastor JoAnn Meyer officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Family & friends may call from 4 p.m. — 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI; also on Friday, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. The family requests all attendees to wear face masks & social distancing guidelines will be implemented. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, is serving the family.
Tom was born on July 9, 1963, to Dr. Charles & Rita (Becker) Morgan, in Cuba City, WI.
He was a Cuba City High School graduate and attended 3 years at UW-Platteville. He married Janice L. Foht on September 11, 1987, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cuba City, WI. He was self-employed and operated Morgan Livestock for over 40 years until he retired in 2018. He also worked for Jacques Seed Company, Dollar General, Walmart and Dubuque Mattress Company.
He was a member of the Cuba City Snowmobile Club and Cole Acres Golf Course. Tom enjoyed fishing, boating, traveling, especially trips to Canada, gardening, tennis challenges, selling sweet corn in the summer, his beloved dogs and was a devoted Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers fan, but most of all he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Janice; two brothers: Terry (Carol) Morgan & Tim (Lanette) Morgan, both of Cuba City, WI; a father-in-law, John “Jack” Foht, of Dubuque, IA; three godchildren; his dogs: Jasmine, Nimbee & Brutey; special in-laws and spouses, aunts, uncles, along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Barbara “Jean” Foht; and grandparents, August & Rachel Becker.
In lieu of plants & flowers, a Thomas G. Morgan Memorial Fund has been established. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.